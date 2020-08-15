Four local organizations coordinated their efforts on Saturday to give Killeen residents plenty of chances to get registered to vote for the upcoming election.
The Killeen Branch of the NAACP, Realty Executives of Killeen, The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Killeen and the Divine 9 hosted four events around the city, and at least one more voter registration event is coming up in the next few weeks.
“We’re pushing hard to make sure that everyone comes out to vote,” said Gregory Benton, one of the volunteer voter registrars at the event on Saturday. “If you don’t like what’s going on, you have to vote for change.”
Local leaders also are hoping to capture a spirit of activism that has swept the nation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“We would like to target Millennials because they are all about action and taking a stand,” said Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie. “We want people to participate in rallies and marches and protests, but also to show up at the polls.”
Driver-Moultrie said that the events are not to encourage people to vote a certain way, as the NAACP is a nonpartisan organization.
“The goal is to ensure that your vote matters,” she said.
Bell County had more than 186,200 registered voters in 2018, with 75 percent of them casting ballots either in person or by mail that year, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
“Bell County has many qualified voters who are not registered,” Driver-Moultrie said. “As a U.S. citizen, it’s your responsibility to take part in the electoral process. It’s something that we have control over, and it takes two minutes to get registered.”
She said they were hoping to register 100 people to vote during the Saturday event.
“This is just one of many events in our Get Out the Vote campaign, or GOTV,” Driver-Moultrie said. “We’re just trying to make sure we do our part.”
