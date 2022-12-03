More than 200 lower-enlisted soldiers, junior noncommissioned officers and post-9/11 veterans received groceries for a holiday meal Saturday, courtesy of Walmart and Operation Homefront, a national veteran service organization.

“We really want to focus on these holiday programs just to take a lot of that burden off as much as we can, so they can come out and enjoy the holidays,” said Brennan Avants, program coordinator for Operation Homefront.

