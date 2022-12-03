More than 200 lower-enlisted soldiers, junior noncommissioned officers and post-9/11 veterans received groceries for a holiday meal Saturday, courtesy of Walmart and Operation Homefront, a national veteran service organization.
“We really want to focus on these holiday programs just to take a lot of that burden off as much as we can, so they can come out and enjoy the holidays,” said Brennan Avants, program coordinator for Operation Homefront.
Avants, who served 21 years in the Army, including two assignments at Fort Hood, said holidays were stressful for him as a lower-enlisted and junior NCO because of juggling bills with buying presents and providing a meal.
The families pre-registered to receive the groceries in October.
Originally, the goal for Operation Homefront was to provide for 200 families, but it expanded to 250 after more funds came available from the Bob Hope Foundation, Avants explained.
“The need is bigger and it just keeps growing,” Avants said.
To make the grocery and home supply giveaway happen, a total of 14 other businesses or organizations assisted Operation Homefront, including Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
William Britt, part of American Veterans Mission and Operation Homefront, said the goal is to partner with more organizations.
“We have our eyes now on 2023,” Britt said. “One of the aims here is to get the word out to the local communities ... and as the word gets out, more organizations will be looking to want to jump on board with us.”
After being checked in, those receiving the groceries also received home supplies such as dishwasher detergent, a roll of paper towels and bottles of Body Armor drinks.
Walmart provided enough groceries to fill two reusable bags full of traditional holiday meal fare as well as a $25 gift card.
Britt explained that between all of the organizations, including toys donated by Dollar Tree, Operation Homefront received around $25,000 of in-kind donations.
The whole list of organizations that helped with the event were:
- American Veterans Mission
- The Mission Continues
- Operation Stand Down Central Texas
- Phi Alpha Sorority
- Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority, Inc.
- Walmart
- Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- Texas A&M University-Central Texas
- Dollar Tree
- Mountain View Productions
- Body Armor
- Proctor & Gamble
- Operation Phantom Support
