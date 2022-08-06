With music pumping in the background reminiscent of a party, more than 800 children received backpacks full of school supplies courtesy of more than 20 local organizations. Killeen parents, whose children benefitted from the outreach, were grateful for the support.
“This is a tremendous help, especially with the economy being the way it is — inflation and everything,” said Robert L. Brown, a father of four elementary-aged children. “Once you spend what you have, you don’t really have anything left over.”
Brown’s children ranged in age from 4-10 and range in school year from pre-K to fifth grade.
Brown’s friend, Deaja Parks, also said this year’s backpack giveaway was a tremendous help since everything seems to be going up except wages.
“With everything else that’s going on between food and having to make sure that they’re OK and going to the doctor (for) shot records, it really actually helps out a lot,” Parks said.
Parks added that it’s not like most people have one kid; from her perspective, she said a lot of people have multiple kids.
Other factors besides rising costs have factored in to such a need, Parks added.
“With the COVID thing, some parents have been out of work for so long,” she said. “It’s like OK, when you’re trying to scrape up as much as you can to try to get what they need so they can go to school — so they can get fed — some people out here have to choose one or the other.”
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen Branch NAACP, got emotional when speaking about the impact the event had this year, held at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church on Zephyr Road in Killeen.
“One parent we did encounter had just $12 to get school supplies, and so it’s very important,” Driver-Moultrie said.
The Killeen Branch NAACP organized the event, which has been going on for more than 25 years, and partnered with local organizations as well as fraternities and sororities. Each organization was told to provide at least 25 backpacks full of supplies. Each abundantly exceeded that goal, causing a surplus of backpacks.
“What we will do is our adopted school is Alice W. Douse Elementary School, and they have Foster kids from Garden of Hope,” Driver-Moultrie said of the use of the excess backpacks. “So we will make sure that those students, of course, get the needed backpacks.
“We will also reach out to our educators. We know that they come out of their pockets a lot as well as to get school supplies for those students in their classes, so we’ll have that available to them as well.”
Prior to giving the backpacks away, pre-K through sixth grade students received a seminar and toothbrushes and toothpaste from Colgate, students seventh through 12th grade received college preparation guidance, held a “fashion show” of what to wear to school and conducted a raffle drawing for prizes.
By the time the students and parents were released to get their backpacks, the kids were amped up, which was the goal, according to Driver-Moultrie.
Quoting the late Nelson Mandela, Driver-Moultrie said “‘Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world.’ We wanted to encourage and motivate our students, which we did, to be fired up and ready to learn.”
