FORT CAVAZOS — Dozens of expectant mothers and mothers who have given birth in the past year gathered Saturday in the Major Frank W. & Mrs. Sue Mayborn Rotunda of the National Mounted Warfare Museum outside the gates of Fort Cavazos for encouragement, free lunch, games and free gifts provided by local organizations.
As they checked in, mothers received new makeup from Thrive Causemetics, a nice surprise for expectant mother Stephanie Casas.
The 27-year-old spouse of a Fort Cavazos soldier pulled out the skin products and exclaimed how much she loves makeup. But Casas, who is about to give birth to her and her husband’s third child, didn’t like just the makeup.
“It makes me feel really loved and that there’s people out there who actually care about us moms, especially being a military spouse,” she said.
The Star Spangled Baby Shower, as it was called, was hosted by organizations like Operation Homefront and The Mission Continues, but it was sponsored by H-E-B, which donated a slew of different baby products, such as pacifiers, diapers, baby wash, diaper rash cream and lotion.
Showing appreciation is one of the main goals with the event, according to Tony Martinez, who works with The Mission Continues, Operation Homefront and the American Veterans Mission.
“It’s important because we make military families special — that we do it just for them,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t appreciate the spouses, and we appreciate the soldiers and the active-duty members. So this actually allows us to bring them together and appreciate them.”
Having a baby shower is something Casas was unable to do with her second child, so she appreciated the gesture.
“I wasn’t able to have a baby shower because of COVID,” Casas said of her second child. “COVID was at high rise at that time so we couldn’t even go home with all the restrictions going on. We had to just do a little virtual baby shower, but it wasn’t the same.”
During the baby shower, expectant mothers heard from Regina Martinez, the parent and outreach services administrator for Child and Youth Services at Fort Cavazos.
“I’m going to talk about the sense of adventure that becoming a parent is — whether it’s your first child or your seventh child, every child is an adventure and teaches us many lessons as parents,” Martinez said about her address to the mothers as they filed in the door of the museum.
“The lessons we learn with our children are mutual,” she said. “They teach us many things, just as we teach them many.
“But it’s also important to have a sense of community when raising a child because there are those moments in time when they’re not going to listen to mom and dad, so it’s great to have other family members, caregivers, teachers, youth leaders and coaches involved in those lives to they can help impact and influence kids.”
Meeting other mothers is something Casas hoped to get out of the joint baby shower.
“I know with my first (child), that’s kind of what I struggled with was meeting moms, and hopefully I get to meet somebody around my age so we can hang out and help each other out with postpartum (issues),” Casas said.
