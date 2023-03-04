Stand Down

Volunteers with Operation Stand Down Central Texas and other organizations help area homeless residents at an annual stand down and triage event Saturday in Killeen.

Copperas Cove-based Operation Stand Down Central Texas helped more than 150 homeless residents and families Saturday at the annual Spring Stand Down and Homeless Triage in Killeen.

Dozens of vendors provided social and health services for those who needed it at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

