Copperas Cove-based Operation Stand Down Central Texas helped more than 150 homeless residents and families Saturday at the annual Spring Stand Down and Homeless Triage in Killeen.
Dozens of vendors provided social and health services for those who needed it at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Joann Courtland, who is also a Copperas Cove City Councilwoman, founded Operation Stand Down Central Texas with her mother in 2014.
A disabled veteran herself, and former Army warrant officer pilot, Courtland has said in the past the idea for starting the nonprofit in the local area came after volunteering for a large Operation Stand Down event while she and her husband were stationed at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., in 2009.
The organization hosts two “stand down” events per year — one in the spring and one in the fall.
The 10th fall triage will be Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
