A battle of rhythms and rhymes headed your way this weekend during the Killeen Poetry Slam and Rhythms and Vibes event.
The poetry slam is being hosted by IMPAC Outreach & Modern Tribe Bookshop Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive.
The event will feature poets from Dallas, Austin, Houston and Killeen. Artists will battle it out using spoken word for a $1,500 prize.
The poetry slam will also feature local musical acts such as area) Nyaja, Jordan Orionn, Courtney Rose, and Jonboi.
Tickets are $15 in advance for general admission and $20 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at the Modern Tribe Bookshop, 2710 A Clear Creek Road Suite 109 or online at Killeenpoetryslam.eventbrite.com. You can also go to IMPACOutreach.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.