Dozens of people received nonperishable food items, winter items and emergency kits at a mobile food pantry in Harker Heights on Saturday.

HARKER HEIGHTS — A waiting crowd prompted a local outreach ministry to open its mobile food pantry early and swiftly distribute its lot of nonperishable food items and winter items as emergency preparedness kits that were donated by a local chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

“Our set-up time was 9 (a.m.). When we got here, we had people already waiting for us,” said LaTonya Sago, one of the founders of Blessings on the Block Community Outreach.

