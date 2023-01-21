HARKER HEIGHTS — A waiting crowd prompted a local outreach ministry to open its mobile food pantry early and swiftly distribute its lot of nonperishable food items and winter items as emergency preparedness kits that were donated by a local chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.
“Our set-up time was 9 (a.m.). When we got here, we had people already waiting for us,” said LaTonya Sago, one of the founders of Blessings on the Block Community Outreach.
The originally scheduled start time for the mobile food pantry, which took place in the parking lot of the former YMCA on South Ann Boulevard in Harker Heights, was 10 a.m., but LaTonya and her husband, Byron, knew they had to start early.
For an outreach predicated on helping anyone in need, Byron Sago said it is a blessing to distribute all of the items.
“It’s great to be able to see that,” he said. “We know that what we’re doing was not in vain ... and it’s always good to see people here ready to go.”
That said, it is not easy in one regard.
“I think the hardest thing is having to turn people away,” Byron Sago said. “The most difficult thing is telling people, ‘Hey, we’re out; we don’t have any more.’”
The Sagos estimated that this month’s outreach helped between 65 to 70 people.
Blessings on the Block Community Outreach plans to hold another mobile food pantry in Harker Heights in the spring. Anyone interested in donating monetarily or in the way of food can coordinate via email at blessingsontheblock@gmail.com.
The outreach is also planning a lunch meal at the Moss Rose Community & Development Center, 1103 E. Avenue E in Killeen, on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
