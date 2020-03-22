COPPERAS COVE – Last week’s executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott effectively shut down Sunday services and prayer meetings for Pastor Angel Valencia’s growing church, but the retired 82nd Airborne Division first sergeant is finding creative ways to feed his flock.
Valencia, 66, is a native of California who spent 20 years in the military, and recently founded Open Book Fellowship in Killeen, a part of the Indianapolis, Ind.-based Evangelical Methodist Church. His congregation has grown to a current membership of 53, and many of those are senior-citizen military veterans.
Since church members can no longer get together for services, Valencia is turning to modern technology as a way to continue weekly and bi-weekly meetings, and doing the best he can to meet everyday and emergency needs.
“We have numerous vets, male and female. And a lot of them are elderly – I’m elderly,” he said, laughing. “There hasn’t been a lot of concern expressed at this point.
“The elderly people are staying at home. We’ve told them not to go out, and if they need help to let us know, and someone will do whatever they need done. I’ve been out to take people to doctor appointments and things like that.
“So, we’re just staying in contact, especially with our elderly people, emphasizing the importance of taking care of yourself, and just watching out for them.”
Along with running errands for his members, Valencia is maintaining contact by continuing his regular Facebook Live broadcasts, and testing the Zoom online meeting service, which allows interactive video conferencing.
“The law now is no congregations larger than 10 people, so we’re going to go the church Sunday (today) and videocast our service on Zoom. The good thing about that is you can do two-way communication. So, we’re going to be trying that out for weekly prayer meetings, and the weekly message.
“We want to stay in contact with everyone to let them know we’re still a church; we’re hanging in there; we’re concerned about you; and if you have a need, let us know.”
Another way he plans to continue his pastoral duties is home visitations, although that longstanding tradition is undergoing a significant change, as well.
“Starting Monday, Pastor Shane and I will go to our families’ house – at their request; if they want a more personal visit – but we’ll stay outside in the yard, keep our social distance, and share God’s word with them, if they want us to do that. We’re making that available to our members.”
Valencia is also supporting a food drive for Mission Casa food bank in Copperas Cove. The food bank is now collecting donations for a planned free giveaway next Saturday. Anyone who wants to donate food items is asked to contact Valencia via text message at 254-258-7505.
As for what the future holds, Valencia says the uncertainty is one of the most difficult parts of the entire situation. Meanwhile, he lets his faith sustain him, and will continue doing whatever he can to help.
“I’m still trying to figure out why there’s so much urgency on this one, compared to the last one (national health crisis). I mean, I get the seriousness of it, sure – kind of – but is there something we don’t know, or what?” the father of two, grandfather of three, said Friday.
“I’ve always had a strong immune system, and I very rarely ever get sick, but I’m still taking precautions. I’m staying home during the day – we’re doing a lot more social media live things with the church. ... We can do Facebook Live. We’re going to do whatever it takes.”
