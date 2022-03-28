Antibiotics often have the connotation of being lifesavers. After all, they efficiently treat certain types of bacterial infections and prevent them from spreading.
Due to their effectiveness, many people see antibiotics as a universal cure, but they don’t work for everything.
Misusing or taking them too frequently can even have serious consequences that may result in antibiotic resistance.
“Antibiotic resistance is a process that occurs when bacteria learn to fight common medications used to treat infections,” said Dr. Erin Reed, an internal medicine specialist at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
The result is that infection-causing bacteria and fungi no longer respond to the medicines designed to eliminate them. Instead, the bacteria continue to grow and spread.
Unfortunately, antibiotic resistance is a natural and common effect.
“Germs can naturally learn to be resistant to environmental factors through adaptations that alter the genetic code,” Reed said. “As germs are exposed to a greater number of antibiotics, the amount of resistance grows. Bacteria can even trade information to help each other fight antibiotics.”
The number of antibiotic-resistant diseases is constantly growing and includes illnesses such as tuberculosis and MRSA. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year. More than 35,000 people die as a result.
While the bacteria follow the natural path of mutation and survival, this evolution is causing “superbugs” that are resistant to most antibiotics available for doctors to prescribe.
Antibiotic resistance has the potential to affect people at any stage of life and creates an urgent public health threat.
One of the main factors contributing to the problem is the misuse and overuse of antibiotics which have sped up the process of resistance.
“We can prevent antibiotic resistance when we utilize antibiotics when indicated for bacterial infections and avoid antibiotics for treatment of viral infections,” Reed said.
While antibiotics are needed to treat bacterial infections effectively, they do not cure viral illnesses like the common cold or Covid-19.
Patients should only take antibiotics when necessary and avoid immediately asking physicians for them when they are sick.
According to medical experts, many mild bacterial infections get better without using antibiotics as a treatment option.
It’s also important to ask a doctor who prescribes antibiotics if they are truly necessary. According to a 2019 study in BMJ Open Quality journal, up to 50 percent of all outpatient prescriptions for antibiotics in the U.S. may not have been necessary.
Another way to prevent antibiotic resistance is to skip antibacterial soaps, body washes and cleaning products.
Preventing antibiotic resistance also happens in the kitchen. Only shop for meat labeled “organic” or “raised without antibiotics.” Animals can harbor and breed bacteria resistant to antibiotics, which can be transferred to humans in mutated forms.
