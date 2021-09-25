Killeen
- Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 2:08 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:22 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Edgefield Street and Old FM 440.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:50 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Theft of service was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the North College Street and West Avenue A.
- Failure to signal turn was reported at 11:08 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Copperas Cove police reports were not available Saturday.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Saturday.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:52 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 300 block off East 4th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 6:37 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
- Harassment was reported at 7:03 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Broad Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:25 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:41 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Western Street.
