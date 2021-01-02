Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at midnight Thursday near the intersection of Appalachian Trail and Great Divide Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:09 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of O.W. Curry Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Duke Lane.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:34 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Trotwood Trail.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 6:28 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:25 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Second Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Priest Drive.
- Stalking was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at noon Friday in the 2700 block of Mirage Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:27 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:36 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Westwood Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Libra Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
- Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 9:05 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Bunny Trail.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:57 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Chantz Drive and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Pilgram Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 2:05 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Second Street.
Copperas Cove
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:27 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Little Street.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence choking was reported at 1:25 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane.
- Mail theft was reported at 11:44 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:01 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 1:03 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Bowen Avenue.
- Mail theft was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Jay Drive.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Margaret Lee Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:41 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
- Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 5:58 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South First Street.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on weekends.
Lampasas
- Fireworks reported at 12:06 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
- Fireworks reported at 12:27 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
- Fireworks reported at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 1:41 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:37 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:27 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:04 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:43 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
