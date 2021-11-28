Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Westwood Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East 7th Street.
A reckless driver reported at 11:49 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
