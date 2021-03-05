Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 3:53 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 5:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Drive.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North College Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Dugger Circle.
- Fail to signal turn was reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of Alabaster Drive.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 9:25 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:25 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:08 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
- False report to a peace officer was reported at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- No license plate light was reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North College Street and West Young Drive.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Westover Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 1:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 1:36 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:31 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive.
- General information was reported at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Two reports of assault by contact, family violence, were reported at 5:52 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
- Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) was reported at 8:10 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Continuous violence against the family was reported at 8:25 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Avenue B and North Second Street.
- Entrance on property owned by another was reported at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Cedar Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Courtney Lane.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Kelso Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Boland Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South FM 116.
- Open investigation was reported at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 3:27 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- An arrest was made at 5:03 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:09 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Morris Drive.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 12:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
- Harassment of a public servant was reported at 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:06 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Bybee Court.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 4:27 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:13 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:59 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Walnut Street.
- Theft was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:37 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 6:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Hackberry Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 9:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:44 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.