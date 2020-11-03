Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Monday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:36 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 3:25 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:48 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Mary Lane and Zephyr Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Debit credit card abuse was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Parmer Avenue.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 7:42 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:55 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:26 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:36 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North 4th Street.
Copperas Cove
Driving while intoxicated and accident was reported at 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Dryden Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 5:46 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Harassment was reported at 7:20 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Dennis Street and Mattie Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
General information was reported at 11:24 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Texas Street.
Suicide was reported at 11:34 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market 116.
An accident was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Highway 190.
Strike fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North 7th Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 4:23 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:29 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Osborne Trail.
Harker Heights
Operate sexually oriented business without a license was reported at 2:49 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:18 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:24 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Harassment was reported at 8:47 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 9:46 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Fraud was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
A minor accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 1st Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:38 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Cade Smith
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.