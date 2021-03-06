Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:05 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Littlerock Drive.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:58 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Dean Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Theft of property was reported at 7:09 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Found property was reported at 8:25 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South 25th Street.
- General information was reported at 8:56 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft of property was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Hobby Road.
- Theft of property was reported at 9:55 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Georgia Circle.
- Theft of a firearm was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:42 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:52 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 3:12 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Attempted suicide and a welfare concern were reported at 3:55 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Manning Drive.
- Reckless damage was reported at 5:23 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- Assist another agency (Killeen Police Department) was reported at 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Halstead Avenue.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:44 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 6:59 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Williams Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 11:03 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:35 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:20 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:06 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
- Fraud was reported at 2:53 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue C.
- Assault was reported at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
- An arrest was made at 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of North U.S. Highway 281 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
