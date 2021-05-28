Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
No driver’s license was reported at midnight on Thursday in the 1200 block of Bonnie Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Caprice Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was served at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hereford Lane and West Elms Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Caprice Drive.
Public Intoxication was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Hall Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday at the 300 block of 14th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Second Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Second Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Wildflower Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Houston Street.
Driving with a suspended, revoked, canceled or denied license was reported at 1:53 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bonner Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 2:22 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Avenue G and North Fourth Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
Driving with a suspended, revoked, canceled or denied license was reported at 4:54 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Taft Street and Yantis Street.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 5:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue D.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of June Street and Reverend R.A. Abercrombie Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of 14th Street.
Copperas Cove
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:44 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Jonathan Lane.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:59 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Robertson Avenue.
Animal at large was reported at 2:38 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Urbanteke Lane.
Illegal dumping was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Jones Road.
An accident was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft under $100 was reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 5:06 p.m. on Thursday in th 1000 block of Couples Street.
Graffiti was reported at 6:24 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Westview Circle.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:41 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South 13th Street.
Theft was reported at 7:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Constitution Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 10:03 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:32 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made for an outstanding warrant at 9:49 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
An arrest was made at 12:18 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Rattlesnake Road.
An arrest was made for criminal trespassing at 3:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Doc Whitten Road.
An arrest was made at 11:36 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 1:18 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South College Street.
An arrest was made at 8:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
An arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance at 9:29 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:36 a.m Thursday on Acorn Street.
An assault was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on North U.S. Highway 191.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Kristen Meriwether
