Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:24 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at noon Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
Pedestrian walking on roadway- not facing traffic was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building or person was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:03 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North College Street and West Dunn Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief inconvenience and assault by contact was reported at 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building was reported at 6:51 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
Theft was reported at 7:02 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 7:38 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 19th Street.
Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Ridgeline Road.
Debit card abuse was reported at 1:56 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Terrace Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Pleasant Drive.
Open investigation was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:27 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Whirlaway Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Coy Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:44 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Grimes Crosssing.
Theft was reported at 9:29 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Driving while license invalid with previous conviction was reported at 10:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
An arrest was made at 11:42 p.m. Monday for an arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Assistance of another agency was reported at 11:42 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Harker Heights
Violation of bond/protective order was reported at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Theft of a firearm was reported to have occurred between midnight Friday and 6 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive.
Public intoxication was reported to have occurred between 12:20 and 12:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pima Trail.
Criminal trespass was reported to have occurred between 1;39 and 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 9:39 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Traffic hazard was reported at 6:05 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
