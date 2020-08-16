Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Lake Inks Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 1:53 a.m. Saturday for assault with bodily injury-family violence in the 1400 block of Dryden Avenue.
Found property was reported at 10:31 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South 7th Street.
Theft of a firearm and theft was reported at 2:02 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 2:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 2:42 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Ash Street.
Theft was reported at 3:28 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Isabelle Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:18 p.m. Saturday leading to an arrest at 5:44 p.m. for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Cummings Avenue.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 6:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:24 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Truman Avenue.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
A prowler was reported at 2:41 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:12 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Hackberry Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:31 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of South US Highway 183.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
