1. Yes. It’s not a huge increase; it would help the city tackle much-needed roadwork.

2. Yes. It would be acceptable, as long as the city considers possible exemptions.

3. No. It would disproportionately impact low-income utility customers. Not a good idea.

4. No. Not all utility customers drive on the roads, so it would be a regressive tax.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without knowing the city’s overall road program plans.

