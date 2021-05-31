Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- Stalking was reported at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bream Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bream Circle.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block 56th Street.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported at 6:22 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:17 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Debit credit card abuse was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of A. J. Hall Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Civic Center and W.S. Young Drive.
- Failure to display license was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Randall and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at 11:56 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South 28th Street.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:56 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190 on charges of evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
- Assault on a pregnant person was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- Criminal mischief, theft was reported at 1:56 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
- Theft was reported at 2:17 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 21st Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
- Online solicitation of a minor was reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Judy Lane.
- Attempted suicide, forced entry was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:08 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 9:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Harker Heights
- Harker heights police reports were not available Monday.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Found property was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Taylor Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
- Loud music was reported at 8:23 p.m. Sunday on Chris James Avenue.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Western Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
