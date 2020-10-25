Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at midnight Saturday in the 200 block of West Hoover Lane.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Windmill Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North 1st Street.
Capital murder was reported 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Blair Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Jasper Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assist another agency was reported at 12:37 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Sun Point Circle.
Emergency medical detention and forced entry was reported at 1:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Assist another agency for an unattended death was reported at 4:23 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North 2nd Street.
Parking time limit generally for 72 hour parking was reported at 8:52 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 9:23 a.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant for assault with bodily injury-family violence.
Parking time limit generally for 72 hour parking was reported at 9:32 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:42 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sherwood Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Lindsey Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway was reported at 1:05 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 3:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Boland Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
An arrest was made at 3:25 p.m. for an arrest warrant for two counts of unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily injury-family violence in the 400 block of North 11th Street.
Runaway return was reported at 3:51 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
Reckless damage was reported at 4;05 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
Animal bite was reported at 4:16 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 11:16 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Attempted suicide with emergency medical detention was reported at 11:33 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Avenue F.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:46 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 7:26 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A minor accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:55 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
An arrest was made at 1:07 p.m. Saturday for a pardons and paroles warrant in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A minor accident was reported at 2;14 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:18 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:31 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 7th Street.
Disturbance was reported at 6;28 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 6;32 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 8:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Cade Smith
