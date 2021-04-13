Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:37 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Drystone Lane.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Bundrant Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:40 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Mesa Drive.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 6:16 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Kingwood Drive.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Lane.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Carly Drive.
- No license plate light was reported at 10:17 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Copperas Cove
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:16 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway Avenue and South Fifth Street.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
- Theft was reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bluebird Trail.
- An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Mary Street and Veterans Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Kate Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:38 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- An accident was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:57 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Dianne Drive.
- Disorderly conduct, language, was reported at 5:52 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
- Theft was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
- Disorderly conduct, language, was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
- Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle was reported at 9:08 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Summers Road.
Harker Heights
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Loblolly Drive.
Lampasas
- Noise disturbance was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious person was reported at 12:44 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Race Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:04 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South U.S. Highway 281
- Assault was reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:55 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue I.
- Disturbance was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:58 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Western Avenue.
