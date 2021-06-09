Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:11 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of F Avenue and North Second Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 5:29 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Elms Road and East Stan Schlueter loop.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Elms Road and Florence Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Searcy Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 North Gray Street.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Beck Drive and South Twin Creek Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Two separate incidents of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
- Fleet accident was reported at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue on suspicion of an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, an arrest warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Theft was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Whirlaway Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block Red Oak Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 4:28 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Deer Trail and Tribal Trail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
- Fraud was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Assault by threat was reported at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday on Kathie Lane.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.