Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at midnight Monday in the 1400 block of Flynn Street.
- Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger was reported at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Arkansas Avenue.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street.
- Unauthorized use of other vehicle was reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dugger Circle.
- A city warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Garth Drive.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East E Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Twin Creek Drive and Roy J. Smith Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at noon Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West D Avenue.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Conder Street.
- Forgery was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Excel Drive.
- Failure to identify fugitive was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East C Avenue and North Fourth Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of North 18th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North 38th Street.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of 10th Street.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 1:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- An open investigation and assault with bodily injury were reported at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Bond Street.
- Assault with bodily injury and emergency medical detention were reported at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Creek Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
- Theft was reported at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First street.
- Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm were reported at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South 25th Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- A parking violation was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
- Debit card abuse of the elderly was reported at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Allen Street and Robertson Avenue.
- Assault by contact and criminal mischief were reported at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Rodeo Circle.
- An arrest was made at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Harker Heights
- A warrant arrest was made at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Turnbo Road.
Lampasas
- Assault was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Theft was reported at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- An arrest was made at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Lampasas PD warrant.
- A warrant arrest was made at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Howe Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East First Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
