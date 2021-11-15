Killeen
- Assault by contact was reported at midnight Sunday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
- Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon was reported at 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Trimmier Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
- Debit credit card abuse was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Burglary of a habitation forced entry was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Jade Road.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Jefferis Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Bowen Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
- Possession of alcohol by minor, possession of tobacco by minor, forced entry and a welfare concern was reported at 3:02 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Consumption of alcohol was reported at 3:02 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram was reported at 3:02 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Third Street.
- An arrest was made at 3:04 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Third Street on a charge of assault by contact, family violence.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Third Street.
- Disorderly conduct, fighting was reported at 7:27 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
- Theft under $750 was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2990 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Harker Heights
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:29 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Evading arrest was reported at 3:29 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Totem Trail.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Harley Drive.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 12:11 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East 1st Street on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
- Harassment was reported at 2:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Old Convent Road.
- Loud music was reported at 5:28 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:18 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Lauren Dodd.
