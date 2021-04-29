Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
City warrant was executed at 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Nimitz.
Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 1:!6 a.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Stovall Avenue.
Aggravated Assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday at South W.S. Young Drive and Central Texas Expressway.
Theft misdemeanor from a motor vehicle was reported at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Searcy Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:23 a.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 11:24 a.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Longview Drive and Reverend R.A. Abercrombie Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of 56th Street.
Burglary of a habitation forced entry was reported at 7:26 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2400 block of Pixton Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and Lisa Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance Group 2 was reported at 11:01 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of a controlled substance Group 2 was reported at 11:50 p.m. in the intersection of Acron Drive and Westcliff Road.
Burglary of habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 2 a.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of East Side Drive.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:06 a.m. on Wednesday at the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for criminal mischief and evading arrest or detention was made at 2:49 a.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:33 a.m. in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for unlawful carrying of a weapon was made at 10:24 a.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Possession of alcohol by a minor was reported at 11:26 a.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Sexual abuse of a child was reported at 11:53 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 5:06 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Urbantke Lane.
Theft was reported at 10:27 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
An arrest for motion to revoke probation burglary of habitation was reported at 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 Block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana was reported at 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Elk Trail.
Lampasas
An arrest for a Lampasas Police Department warrant, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, was reported at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:13 p.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Criminal Trespass reported at 3:54 p.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury, family violence at 4:29 p.m. on Wednesday on Perkins Street.
A runaway was reported at 6:16 p.m. in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:41 p.m. in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
