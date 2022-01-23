Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:09 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of North 10th Street and Parmer Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Royal Crest Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Richard Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:24 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove police department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 3:06 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A major accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 4th Street.
