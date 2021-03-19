Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 2:29 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Adrian Barnes Drive and East Elms Road.
- Fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Wheeler Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Short Avenue.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 1:11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North 10th Street and Brewster Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:57 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Scott & White Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated with child passenger was reported at 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 8:21 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
- City warrant for another agency was executed at 11:25 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Open investigation and found property were reported at 3:04 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated, emergency medical detention and an accident were reported at 6:12 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- One incident of burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:39 a.m. Thursday, and two incidents of burglary of a vehicle were reported at 8:27 a.m. Thursday at the same address in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 8:41 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Elm Street.
- Sale or offer without title receipt or title was reported at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault causing bodily injury-family violence and criminal mischief were reported at 10:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 10:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Highway Avenue.
- Assist another agency (Georgetown Police Department) was reported at 2:03 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:06 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:06 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Robertstown Road.
- A parking violation was reported at 7:07 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Lauren Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Pigeon Way.
- An arrest was made at 10:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of North First Street on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Alberta Circle.
- An arrest was made at 8:21 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of public intoxication.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Stonewall Ridge.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:22 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
- An arrest was made at 10:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South Western Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
- Loud music was reported at 11:17 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
