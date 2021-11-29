Killeen
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:29 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Velma Drive.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of W. Mary Jane Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:03 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 3:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Sexual assault was reported at 5:22 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Scott Drive.
- An arrest was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue B on charges of assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Dalton Street.
Harker Heights
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest was made at 2:02 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 2:04 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 4:09 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:58 p.m. Sunday on Highway 183.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday on East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
- Three arrests were made at 11:56 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East FM 580 for possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
