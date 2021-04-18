Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of North Second Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:37 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of North Second Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:17 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Deadly conduct misdemeanor was reported at 3:42 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Coal Oil Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Kit Carson Trail.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 4:56 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Jasper Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:16 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Breckenridge Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 5:35 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Minthorn Drive and Pebble Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 7:05 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Cactus Drive.
- Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of Trimmier Road.
- Duty on striking highway fixture or landscape was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of Trimmier Road.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 1:14 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 6:10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Federal Street and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:58 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Trimmier Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:03 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kathey Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 9500 block of Rogano Court.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 11:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not release a blotter from Saturday.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 12:37 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Harassment was reported at 10:28 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
