Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 6600 block of Catherine Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 1:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Bonnie Drive and Stephen Street.
- A city warrant for another agency was served at 1:31 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Zephyr Road.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Split Oak Drive.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at noon Monday near the intersection of South Park Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 1:42 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
- A homicide was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Tank Destroyer Boulevard and West Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Deek Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Farhills Drive and Old Farm-to-Market 440.
- Disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise in a public place, was reported at 10:59 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 12th Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported at 1:41 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- An accident and a welfare concern were reported at 3:23 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Farm-to-Market 116 and West Business Highway 190.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 6:39 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:17 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
- Theft was reported at 8:41 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:14 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 9:24 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An attempted suicide was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- Online solicitation of a minor and breach of computer security were reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made for suspicion of public intoxication at 1:29 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported at 5:49 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- Assault by threat was reported at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
- Fraud was reported at 2:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 4:42 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:22 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of White Street.
