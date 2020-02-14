Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:52 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Avenue D and North Eighth Street. Deadly conduct of firearm discharged toward a habitat, building or person was reported at 12:56 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Prather Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at noon Thursday in the 1700 block of Alamo Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:54 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Topaz Road.
Burglary of a habitat with no forced entry was reported at 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Duncan Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Westover Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Harassment was reported at 8:19 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block Scott of Drive.
An arrest warrant was made at 9:06 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
An accident was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A theft of more than $100 but less than $750 was reported at 1:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A theft of more than $750 but less than $2,500 was reported at 2:26 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Hogan Drive.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An assisting for another agency was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Indecency with a child by sexual contact was reported at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was made at 11:37 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:48 p.m. Thursday for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 1600 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft of more than $100 but less than $750 was reported at 5:07 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
An assisting for another agency was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:01 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
