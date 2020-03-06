Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of 14th Street.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 18th Street.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:12 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A violation of magistrates order was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Abercrombie Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Middleton Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:33 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Zephyr Road.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday and no address was provided.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Runaway return was reported at 1:46 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 2:45 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1900 block of North First Street.
- An arrest was made at 7:39 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving with an invalid license and a Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
- An accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 10:31 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- Theft was reported at 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at 10:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:01 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West Highway 190.
- Assault by contact was reported at 4:43 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
- An accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:51 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Sun Point Circle.
- An arrest was made at 10 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 10:56 p.m. Thursday for multiple Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Graffiti was reported at 8:29 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Knights Way.
- Graffiti was reported at 8:39 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Graffiti was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Graffiti was reported at 8:46 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
- Graffiti was reported at 8:58 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Public intoxication was reported at 7:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
