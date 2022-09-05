Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Chippendale Drive.
Assault causing injury was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Garth Street.
A warrant arrest was executed at 1:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Jackson Street and McNair Street.
A warrant arrest was executed at 2:32 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Connell Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Vandalism was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
Assault was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North College Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Savage Drive.
Assault was reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Lampasas
A driving while intoxicated report was made at 4:03 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:19 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An assault was reported at 6:07 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 7:42 p.m. Monday on Samac Lane.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:52 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:39 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:55 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department did not publish a crime report on Labor Day.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not publish a crime report on Labor Day.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.