Killeen
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at midnight Friday in the 2200 block of Creekwood.
Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon was reported at midnight Friday in the 2200 block of Florence Road.
Assault against a public servant was reported at midnight Friday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
Assault was reported at midnight Friday in the 800 block of Leifester Circle.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Cloud Street.
Theft was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North 46th Street.
Assault was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Lava Lane.
Theft was reported at noon Friday in the 1200 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A drugs violation was reported at 1:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Bonnie Drive and Wheeler Drive.
A weapons violation was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
A drugs violation was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Florence Road and Turtle Creek Drive.
A drugs violation was reported at 4:06 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North College Street and West Avenue B.
Vandalism was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A drugs violation was reported at 6:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North Gray Street.
Interference with an emergency request for service was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Driving while under the influence was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Roy J Smith Drive and Roy Reynolds Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious person reported at 2:22 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Unauthorized Use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:50 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass reported at 8:17 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East 5th Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:49 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 1:57 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:36 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:33 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East 3rd Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:23 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not issue a blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not issue a blotter on the weekend.
