Area police reports indicated
Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:23 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Old FM 440 Road.
Driving without a license was reported at 2:05 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Fowler Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Tiger Drive.
Theft of one firearm was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Assault was reported at 7:57 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at noon Sunday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Deadly conduct and discharges of a firearm was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 48800 block of Perez Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:55 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Forth Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Valentine Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Elkins Circle.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 8:44 p.m. at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:37 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Du Broc Drive and West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
An arrest was made at 4:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Freedom Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:19 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:33 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Easy Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:17 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Anderson And Dillon Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:37 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An Accident was reported at 8:27 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
Harker Heights
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:22 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 2:48 Sunday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest was made at 7:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle reported at 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Third Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 8:04 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver reported at 11:33 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Western Avenue.
Theft reported at 11:41 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Domestic disturbance reported at 12:14 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue E
An accident was reported at 5:07 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 5:19 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East 1st Street.
Reckless driver reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Domestic disturbance reported at 8:44 Sunday p.m. in the 1500 block of West FM 580
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:37 Sunday p.m. in the 900 block of Casbeer Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:46 Sunday p.m. in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
