Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Vehicular theft was reported at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Kathey Drive.
Employee theft misappropriation on Thursday was reported at 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
An arrest was made at 8:59 a.m. on Thursday in the 3100 block of 10th Street.
Theft was reported at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of Raymond Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 1200 block of Gray Drive.
Burglary was reported at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 3500 block of Starfish Drive
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 10:02 p.m. on Thursday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:16 a.m. on Thursday in the 4100 block of A Janelle Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:52 a.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of Hardeman Street.
An accident was reported at 8:33 a.m. on Thursday in the 1800 block of Coy Drive.
Disorderly Conduct was reported at 9:58 a.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday in the 2000 block of West Avenue G.
Sexual Assault of a minor was reported at 11:22 a.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 12:32 p.m. on Thursday in the 2700 block of Ashley Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:13 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 7:24 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Jonthan Lane.
Harker Heights
Harassment was reported at 11:33 a.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Randy Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 p.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of East Kathey Road.
Lampasas
Harassment reported at 8:06 a.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:04 a.m. on Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious Person reported at 9:09 a.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of South Rice Street.
Fraud reported at 10:18 a.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
Disturbance reported at 5:23 p.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious Vehicle reported at 11:14 p.m. on Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.