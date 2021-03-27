Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:08 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Crockett Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1;38 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East A Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Courtney Lane.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 4:35 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:25 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:36 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:03 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:51 p.m. Friday near the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West D Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 10:34 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 12:47 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:23 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:32 a.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 281.
- Reckless driver was reported at 9:48 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
- Harassment was reported at 1:34 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious person was reported at 2:22 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:02 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Gamel Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Summer Street.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not release a police report for Friday.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on the weekends.
