Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 400 block of Billy B Drive.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:29 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Cunningham Road and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:13 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Becker Drive.
- Failure to identify was reported at 3:21 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Driftwood Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
- Duty on striking highway fixture or landscape was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Westcliff Road.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 6:01 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Gus Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Lorena Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Alan Kent Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 4:05 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Houston Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:08 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 6:36 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
- Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 7:26 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Stonetree Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 8:27 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Sunflower Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 10:14 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and South Twin Creek Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Meadow Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Bundrant Drive.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Burglary of a motor was vehicle reported at 7:16 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 5:17 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:12 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:28 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:41 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:03 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Western Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.