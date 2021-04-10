Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Athens Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 6:14 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Goodnight Drive.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Dean Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9:25 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Jackson Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:56 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Pinar Trail.
- Failure to identify fugitive was reported at 2:31 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 6:09 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Blake Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 6:23 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Green Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Two incidents of criminal mischief were reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Tahoe Court.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8:08 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:14 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Shoemaker Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:38 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:46 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Conder Street and Metropolitan Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:18 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Lampasas
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:04 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:12 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:21 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Gamel Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:38 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
- Fraud was reported at 5:02 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 7:03 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Chestnut Street.
- An arrest was made at 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not release a police blotter for Friday.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
