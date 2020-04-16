Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:03 a.m. Thursday on East Hallmark Avenue and South Second Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block Highland Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made at 11:33 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Rhode Island Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
A theft was reported at 6:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A failure to stop was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday on East Green Avenue and North Gray Street.
A felony theft was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:55 p.m. Thursday on Royal Crest Circle and Royal Crest Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and found property was reported at 12:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Lancelot Drive.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Beeline Lane.
An arrest was made in the 2000 block of Heights Drive at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday for criminal trespass and evading arrest.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
General information was reported at 2:09 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Lindsey Drive.
An assist with another agency was reported at 2:14 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An arrest was made at 5:56 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue for possession of a controlled substance.
A domestic pet at large was reported at 6:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Cross Streets.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:42 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
LAMPASAS
Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of S. U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Second Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:37 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
For more crime news, visit kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.