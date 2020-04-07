Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Running a stop sign was reported at 12:59 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Farhills Drive and Old Farm to Market 440.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication was made at 8:56 p.m. Monday in the 200 Block of Robin Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault by contact was reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
A welfare check was made at 12:36 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
A theft under $100 was reported at 7:41 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street
An accident was reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
A possession of identifying information was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Mesquite Circle.
An accident was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Jeffrey Lane.
A burglary of a building was reported at 2:29 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
A theft was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 4:51 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 5:44 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 12:13 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of N Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:24 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:26 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Shots fired were reported at 1:48 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Third Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:29 a.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 183 and County Road 4006.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:41 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:06 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:31 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Loud music was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment was reported at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Shots fired were reported at 7:38 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of McLean Street.
Compiled by Monique Brand
