Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:29 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Persimmon Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Wisconsin Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:32 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Gray Street. Assault by contact was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
A city warrant arrest was made at 7:47 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Dunn Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Dove Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
General information was reported at 8:39 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
A welfare check was made at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Lynn Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:18 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Driving while intoxicated with an open container and an accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business 190.
An accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business 190;.
An assault by contact with family violence was reported 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Carpenter Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and a burglary of a vehicle was reported 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Avenue F.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:23 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Traffic hazard was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:14 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:39 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
Disturbance was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:54 a.m. Monday on Hollywood Drive.
Suspicious person reported at 11:38 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Compiled by Monique Brand
