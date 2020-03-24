Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:46 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:25 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Margarita Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A burglary of a building Report was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
A theft of more than $100 but under $750 Report was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was done at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made at 7:21 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
A burglary of a building was reported at 5:17 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:58 p.m. Monday in the 120 block of East Business Highway 190.
LAMPASAS
A burglary of a building was reported at 12:18 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:42 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
An assault was reported at 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance reported at 10:41 a.m. Monday in the 1700 of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
