Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A warrant arrest was made at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Priest Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Gray Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No reports were available from the Harker Heights Department on Friday.
COPPERAS COVE
An attempted burglary of a habitat was reported at 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block Lindsey Drive.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
A theft under $100 was reported at 8:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, disruption of classes and disorderly conduct was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:43 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Craig Street.
A theft under $100 was reported at 4:56 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
Found property was reported at 8:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:13 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:54 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
A theft was reported at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Deer Trail.
Fraud was reported at 4:04 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 4:21 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
