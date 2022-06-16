Area police departments reported:
KILLEEN
An intoxicated driver was reported at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Kern Road.
A theft was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A failure to stop was reported at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Alamo Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Alamo Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North 10th Avenue and Parmer Avenue.
An assault was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Wheeler Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East G Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Janis Drive.
Deadly conduct, discharging a firearm was reported at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Carter Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Avenue A and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Commerce Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Abandonment, endangering a child, criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for violation of a protective order was reported at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
An arrest for abandonment, endangering a child, criminal negligence, assault with a deadly weapon, was reported at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Agency assistance for discharge of a firearm, previous warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Babb Street.
An assault, family violence, criminal mischief was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Dryden Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle, accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An obstruction or retaliation was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Taylor Creek Road.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North main Street.
An accident was reported at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Elm Street.
Theft of property was reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
Forgery of a financial statement, false statement to obtain property credit was reported at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Bee Creek Loop.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief was reported at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
Harassment was reported at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for taking water unlawfully, speeding, no drivers license or financial responsibility, displaying an expired license plate, violation of promise to appear was reported at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for failure to stop, no drivers license, operating an unregistered vehicle, speeding was reported at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A sexual assault was reported at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for allowing an animal to run at large, failure to have animal vaccinated, prior warrants was reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 4:32 a.m. Wednesday on Park Lane.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility was reported at 6:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 6:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
An arrest for burglary, failure to appear for criminal conspiracy, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Western Street and East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
