Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at midnight Thursday in the 3500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Pecan Creek Road.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Pecan Creek Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Industrial Boulevard and South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:01 p.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Lance Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Gray Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Inspiration Drive.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Amber Jill Cove.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 6:26 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Sixth Street.
- Duty on striking a highway fixture landscape was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Northside Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North 10th Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:01 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Andover Drive and Kathey Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:12 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of East Elms Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Elms Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of East Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not release a blotter on Saturday.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 8:12 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 10:36 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
