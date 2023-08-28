Raindrops fell Sunday afternoon throughout Central Texas but not enough to make any real changes to drought or fire conditions in the Killeen-area, officials said.
According to the National Weather Service at Fort Worth, Killeen had a scant .07 inches, while Temple measured .11 inches during the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Gatesville recorded .07 inches and Lampasas .04 inches for the same time period.
“The ground is so dry that any chance for relief from the extreme conditions was short-lived,” meteorologist Miles Langfeld said Monday. “But, it did cool the air and make things relatively tolerable to start the work week.”
A north northeast wind is credited with pushing the dome of high-pressure a bit to the west for the brief respite from the triple digit forecasts of the past month, Langfeld said.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Overnight lows will drop only to around 74 and winds will continue from the north, northeast at 10-15 mph.
The pattern continues Wednesday with a high temperature near 98 and clear conditions overnight with a low expected around 73.
The winds are expected to change from north, northeast to east, southeast after midnight.
On Thursday the hot temperatures move back in with 100 predicted as the wind returns to blow from the south, southeast after midnight. The low overnight is expected to be around 73.
On Friday, temperatures should reach 101 with south winds around 10 mph, becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Overnight, the low is expected to be near 72.
Saturday is expected to be more of the same with a high near 101 and a low overnight of 76.
Sunday will be sunny and hot with a high near 101.
“We don’t see any additional precipitation in the next 10-day forecast,” Langfeld said. “But, it’s Texas and you never know for sure.”
Wildfire Danger
According to Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist Monday, Sunday’s rainfall, while a welcome relief from the hot, dry conditions, did little to put out the remaining hot spots from a 30-acre fire that broke out Saturday afternoon.
Harker Heights Fire Chief Shannon Stevens acknowledged the rain did aid his crews at the site Sunday, but, it was not enough to change the fire danger from dry brush and decaying material which can fuel any spark nearby.
Blomquist said the fire department was rotating teams of firefighters with brush trucks to the scene of the fire along Roy Reynolds Drive every two hours Monday.
“They will fill up water trucks and relieve crew members until all the hot spots are out and smoke from smoldering tree stumps quits,” Blomquist said. “But, the fire danger is still out there, so be aware.”
Other area fire departments were also busy over the weekend.
Morgan’s Point Resort firefighters helped extinguished weekend blazes, including a large residential fire that occurred Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to a large residential structure fire at 3:41 a.m., along with responders from Belton, Central Bell Fire & Rescue, Sparta Volunteer Fire Department and Harker Heights Fire Department, according to a news release.
“Engine 61 arrived to find a well-involved home with several outbuildings and numerous exposures threatened,” the release said. “Crews worked to contain and extinguish the blaze despite downed power lines, an immense fuel load and water supply issues.”
On Saturday, Morgan’s Point Resort’s firefighters also helped extinguish a grass fire at Temple Lake Park.
Lake levels
Despite the rain, exceptional drought covers all of Bell, Coryell, Lampasas and Williamson counties and parts of many others.
Sunday’s rain helped maintain water levels at Bell County lakes. Lake Belton was 58.7% full while Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 59.9% full, according to water development board data.
The rain was the most rainfall in Bell County since June 22.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.