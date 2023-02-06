COPPERAS COVE — At Camp Cowboy, horses teach humans some very relatable skills, and in turn, they create a lasting bond.
In Kempner, Scott Robison, his son Lane and a few dedicated horsemen started a therapy program designed to assist some participants with rehabilitation — of the body and the mind.
Their mission statement says: “To use the powerful bond shared between horse and man to create an experience that allows veterans and first responders to cope with and heal from the burdens they carry”.
Camp officials welcomed a group to the Robison Ranch Monday for the “kickoff” to the 2023 year.
Participants, sponsors and families were invited to see for themselves the hard work and compassion that can develop by spending time with an equine partner.
Though the camp is geared toward helping military veterans, active-duty soldiers, first responders, family members and Gold Star families, organizers explain that some may not have a military affiliation. The ranch hosts three nine-week sessions each year with about 20 participants in each session.
Camp Director Lane Robison introduced himself and several others he compassionately called “give-backs.”
“A ‘give-back’ is someone who has been through one of our sessions and has come here to give back some of what he or she learned,” Robison said.
The camp site, Robison Ranch, is owned by a veteran family. It is a working cattle ranch and boarding facility that offers opportunities each session for chances to watch/participate in many ranch activities, including veterinarian and farrier visits, opportunities to work cattle, mend fences and observe ranch life.
“It’s not all glamorous,” said Joni Evans, who wears a lot of hats at Camp Cowboy. She keeps the administrative side of the business moving, according to the Robisons.
“She’s kind of like a den-mother.”
Moving off to the round pens, Lane Robison chose a striking gold and white paint horse to work in front of the gathered group. As the horse moved around and around, Robison explained the kinetic connection between horse and human. He used his voice and tone to communicate with the horse, knowing when to move to execute a turn or a stop.
“You will learn how to do this, how to ‘read’ an animal, how to calm them, how to get the behavior you want and you will make a friend along the way,” Robison said.
Camp Cowboy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and, according to its founders, “it is the curriculum our non-profit is founded on.”
Their website says, “Its methods have been proven to lower many symptoms, and sometimes alleviate entirely, symptoms associated with anxiety and depressive disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injuries; all of which you know plague many of our Nation’s heroes.”
For additional information, see the group’s website at campcowboy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.