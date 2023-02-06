Camp Cowboy

Camp Cowboy Administrative Officer Joni Evans, Camp Director Lane Robison and Director of Operations Jimmy Tucker welcome participants and guests to the "2023 Kick-off" event Monday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — At Camp Cowboy, horses teach humans some very relatable skills, and in turn, they create a lasting bond.

In Kempner, Scott Robison, his son Lane and a few dedicated horsemen started a therapy program designed to assist some participants with rehabilitation — of the body and the mind.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.