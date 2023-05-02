Local rancher James “Jim” Brown sent photos to the Herald of property damage sustained last week on his place on Farm to Market Road 147 in Coryell County.
“Tornado hit at 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon,” Brown wrote in an email Sunday. “These pics are from our farm in Coryell County past Pidcoke, going towards Gatesville.”
On Saturday, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed that a tornado touched down near North Fort Hood.
“We have confirmed that a tornado did occur yesterday in Coryell County near the north part of Fort Hood with EF-1 damage. We are still working on specifics regarding exact wind speeds and path,” the NWS-Fort Worth announced on Twitter Saturday.
The National Weather Service sent a team to Coryell County early Saturday morning to assess the damage, meteorologist Bianca Garcia told the Herald.
“The report that we have was some downed trees on FM 116 between County Road 145 and (County Road) 149,” Garcia said. “Our warning coordination meteorologist also said there were multiple other reports of barns damaged and roofing damaged.”
Garcia said wind speeds across Central Texas during the storm reached into the 70-80 mph range.
